Now hiring: Exploring the need for workers in South Dakota

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Businesses all over KELOLAND are looking for employees.

Just days ago, South Dakota’s Labor and Regulation secretary told KELOLAND News job openings are up.

Meanwhile, the state’s unemployment rate is low.

Vantage Point Solutions, headquartered in Mitchell, is growing, and that means more people are needed.

“We would love dozens of applications from folks who want to join the team because that’s really the rate at which we could grow right now if we could find the right people,” Vantage Point Solutions Director of Marketing Jacki Miskimins said.

While Vantage Point offers engineering and consulting for broadband providers and financial institutions, a wide variety of businesses are looking for employees.

“They are calling and just wondering what we can do to recruit people. It’s just in every industry in every business we have, every level for any type of job you can imagine,” Whitney said.

Karen Whitney is the Regional Workforce Coordinator for the Mitchell Area Development Corporation.

While Whitney says the need for workers isn’t new, lately it’s seemed a little more frantic and widespread.

“Business is booming and things are open. Businesses are open and everyone’s gone back to work. Our manufacturing has picked up and so everyone wants to hire right now,” Mitchell Are Development Corporation Regional Workforce Coordinator Karen Whitney said.

“For anyone who is considering building their career in Mitchell, I would love for you to give the community a shot,” Miskimins said.