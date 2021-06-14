Now boarding: Midwest Honor Flight to resume trips in September

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Midwest Honor Flight transports America’s veterans to Washington D.C. to visit their respective memorials, and it is once again ready to take flight.

Flights have been grounded since completing Mission 6 in October, 2019, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Today, the organization announced that Mission 7 will take place on September 18, with the Lyon County Riverboat Foundation providing a $60,000 grant.

“I’ve been lucky enough to go to the Vietnam Memorial wall in Washington D.C. one time and it just made the hair stand up on the back of my neck, so our board is extremely happy to play a part for our veterans to allow them this chance of a lifetime to travel to Washington D.C.,” Randy Waagmeester with the Lyon County Riverboat Foundation said.

Midwest Honor Flight also announced that Mission 8 will take place on October 9.