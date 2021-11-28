‘NovemBurn for Hope’: raising money and growing sideburns for The Link

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Another way people have been giving back to the community this month has been by growing facial hair, believe it or not. In an effort to raise awareness and money for the Operation Hope Fund, Sioux Falls City Councilor Marshall Selberg and others have been growing out their sideburns and pledging donations.

The Operation Hope Fund was established by the city council to raise money for The Link triage center. The idea came about because of police chief Jon Thum’s sideburns that he’s had since high school. You can donate to the fund using @NovemBurnForHope on Venmo.

“And I’ve endured a lot of ridicule for them throughout the years, you know, but it kind of became something that was just, you know, just part of my facial hair, I guess we’ll put it that way,” Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum said. “So when they pitched the idea I’m like, yeah, anything we can do to raise awareness, especially for people who are struggling with chemical dependency or mental health issues. If we have to poke a little fun at me to make it happen, I think that’s well worth the effort.”

On Wednesday, Thum will be judging who grew the best sideburns throughout the month. And though it may be a little late now to start growing the facial hair, you can still donate.