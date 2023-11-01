SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wesley Hammond gives a thumbs up to meal time at the St. Francis House.

“The food is like gourmet quality, I swear,” Hammond said.

He’s one of many guests eating meals at the St. Francis House.

The non-profit serves up around 11,000 meals a month.

“And we have eaters because all of our guests are working, and some of them ride their bikes to work, work a full 8-10 hour shift, and then ride their bikes back, so they’re hungry,” Becker said.

That’s where your help comes in.

During the month of November, the St. Francis House is holding its 30 Days of Gratitude Challenge.

For each day in November, buy the item from the needs list and then deliver the food to the St. Francis House on December 1st.

“From sugar, to the different vegetables, to ketchup and hot sauce and beans, you name it. It’s just an opportunity for us to stock our pantry so that we can make sure we’re providing nutritious items for our guests each day,” St. Francis House executive director Julie Becker said.

Those meals are an important part of helping guests get back on their feet.

“I think it’s really great because we have a lot of people who come here with nothing,” Hammond said.

But a slice of generosity makes a difference.

If you don’t want to go shopping for the list of suggested items, you can buy them online and have them delivered to the St. Francis House.

You can also send $65 to @stfrancishouse on Venmo so it can buy the food.