SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has proclaimed November 18 as Survivors of Suicide Loss Day — a day set aside for survivors of suicide loss to come together to find connection, understanding and hope.

The South Dakota Department of Social Services says it’s estimated that more than 49,000 people nationwide died by suicide in 2022. In South Dakota 192 people died by suicide last year.

DSS says finding a group of people who understands your pain and loss can be the first step towards healing.