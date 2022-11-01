SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO)– The Link in Sioux Falls helps people with everything from treatment and detox to mental health support. The “operation hope fund” offers additional support, by helping people financially so they can focus on healing.

This month, helping the Link Triage Center is as easy as growing out your sideburns.

Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum is not only taking part, he’s also a judge.

“I’m excited for the month, excited to judge here, looks like we got a great group of contestants,” said Jon Thum, SFDP Police Chief.

In addition to raising money, the event will raise awareness about the Link’s services.

“We offer short term sobering for people under the influence, we offer medical detox stabilization as well as referrals to treatment and we also offer mental health crisis support, as well as sexual assault survivor examinations within the walls of our facility,” said Madeline Miller, nurse manager at The Link.

The 988 Helpline Center – which helps people looking for treatment and mental health support — is also partnering with the Link for this year’s event.

“There has always been a need for mental health and substance use. I think more of it is coming to the surface, people now have permission to ask for help so they are reaching out,” said Janet Kittams, Helpline Center CEO.

And now there is another place in Sioux Falls, where people can turn for help.

“That’s the idea behind this campaign is it’s really awareness so people know those funds are available because we know there are hundreds if not thousands of folks who need help like this,” Marshall Selberg, City Councilor, said.

You can donate online here or Venmo @NovemBurnForHope. If you know someone who is struggling with addiction or a mental health crisis, you can call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.