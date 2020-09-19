Nourishing the body and soul

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Faith Temple Food Giveaway helps families put food on the table, but Friday’s giveaway came with a special treat for guests.

When Kathy Schmidt waits in the line of cars ahead of the giveaway, she finds ways to pass the time.

“I’ll read or listen to my phone,” Sioux Falls resident Kathy Schmidt said.

But this time there was something more entertaining happening right outside her van window.

“I love it. It sounds like bluegrass,” Schmidt said.

Local band Condor was on hand to play live music for guests who were lined up waiting for the Faith Temple Food Giveaway to begin.

“As the food giveaway, we not only strive to give people physical food, but we also want to give people them other food type items that make up the quality of life. Whether that’s music to nourish their soul or even we’ve had books given away, so just ways to engage people not only with food, but so many other areas,” Faith Temple Food Giveaway Assistant Director of Operations Josh Hayes said.

Friday’s entertainment was part of the Levitt in Your Neighborhood program.

“We really want to help uplift the guests who are coming to receive food. The Faith Temple really does a phenomenal job of feeding the bodies of their guests. We want to be here to help feed their spirits through music,” Levitt at the Falls Executive Director Nancy Halverson said.

For Schmidt, that’s exactly what this performance did.

“It makes everybody feel better I think,” Schmidt said.

On Saturday Levitt at the Falls is bringing music to Good Earth State Park.

