SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For many, owning a home is a life-long goal. A Sioux Falls family can now say that’s something they’ve achieved.

This Sioux Falls family had nothing but smiles on their faces — and how could they not? They just received the keys to their very own home.

“She said that she’s so happy and she’s feeling very excited that she will be owning her home, and she’s very thankful for all those people that helped her,” said Jamat Hassan, daughter.

The two-story house was built from the ground up by 80 students in the Sioux Falls School District’s CTE Program.

“It’s really cool to see what you can do with your hands and you know, start at one square and work all the way up to the next square. It’s really rewarding,” Ethan Stadheim, senior in CTE program.

Jamat and her family also assisted with building, alongside over 100 volunteers with Habitat for Humanity.

“You see literally a family who was a refugee family a few years, they came, they worked hard and now they have a dream of owning a home, and it’s theirs,” said Eric Fjerestad, Habitat for Humanity Community Engagement Director.

Now that they have crossed their T’s and dotted their I’s all that’s left to do is celebrate.

“We’re going to all pray together and there’ll be food and all that and they will move in,” Hassan said.

And fill their new home with furniture. Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls has completed over 175 homes for families in the area.