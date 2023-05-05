SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even more music will soon fill Sioux Falls as the Municipal Band announces its summer concert schedule.

The band will offer 17 free concerts across a variety of venues.

The first concert is scheduled for Saturday May 20th at 10:00 a.m. at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance for Armed Forces Day.

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band has been performing since 1919.

2023 Municipal Band Summer Concert Schedule

Saturday, May 20 | 10 a.m. | South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance | Armed Forces Day

Tuesday, June 6 | 7:30 p.m. | Sunnycrest Retirement Village | True Colors

Sunday, June 11 | 8 p.m. | Terrace Park | Suite Treats

Wednesday, June 14 | 6:30 p.m. | Veterans’ Memorial Park | Flag Day

Sunday, June 18 | 8 p.m. | Terrace Park | High Tide

Tuesday, June 20 | 7:30 p.m. | Grand Living at Lake Lorraine | All Jazzed Up

Sunday, June 25 | 8 p.m. | Terrace Park | Rock On

Tuesday, June 27 | 7:30 p.m. | Dow Rummel | Handel With Care

Sunday, July 2 | 8 p.m. | Terrace Park | Skol

Tuesday, July 4 | 11 a.m. | Levitt at the Falls | Let Freedom Ring!

Sunday, July 9 | 8 p.m. | Terrace Park | Red, White and Brass

Tuesday, July 11 | 7:30 p.m. | Good Samaritan Society – Sioux Falls Village | Heart and Sol

Sunday, July 16 | 8 p.m. | Terrace Park | The Great Outdoors

Tuesday, July 18 | 7:30 p.m. | Trail Ridge Senior Living Community | We’ve Got the Blues

Sunday, July 23 | 8 p.m. | Terrace Park | TBD

Thursday, July 27 | 7:30 p.m. | McKennan Park | TBD

Sunday, July 30 | 8 p.m. | Terrace Park | The Grand Finale