SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It used to be responsible for printing nearly every book available, but now the printing press has become a thing of the past. In tonight’s Your Money Matters, how a local print company has come up with a creative avenue to make a business out of this lost art.

“The oldest machine we have on our floor has a serial number dates back to the 1887 to 1889 range,” Smith & Smith Print Finishgin and Notable Press owner Joshua Smith said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It’s a piece of history few people have any experience with today.

“I’m third generation, I grew up around these things,” Smith said.

But Joshua Smith says for the past few decades, the family business Smith & Smith Print Finishing hasn’t been using the presses for actual printing.

“The equipment found use doing foil press, die cutting, embossing, stamping, that kind of after market stuff for the printing world,” Smith said.

During the pandemic, Smith says a lot of that traditional work dried up, which is how his business Notable Press was born.

“Notable Press is a letter press studio. We are putting ink on paper in ways people have been putting ink on paper since the mid 1400s,” Smith said.

Nothing about this process is fast, it takes about 45 minutes every time he needs to change the design he is printing, it’s one of the reasons the printing press has become a bit of a lost art.

“It’s a lot of on-the-job training, no other way to learn these machines than to get your hands dirty,” Smith said.

“I think it’s really beneficial for students to see how these things are produced and what the possibilities are, you can do foil, blind embossing or blind hits, texturing,” Notable Press client Tim Murray said.

Tim Murray teaches design at Augustana University and frequently brings his students to the Sioux Falls printing press to experience the difference firsthand.

“Just walking in this kind of felt like designer Disneyland, you can smell the ink and there’s machines going everywhere, it’s just a different feeling when you can pick up a piece and feel the texture and see how it’s been affected by the machine, it’s just different than a digital print,” Murray said..

It’s why Murray is also working with Notable Press for several different stand out projects for his marketing firm.

“Just holding it, you can’t help but run your finger over it and experience the texture,” Murray said.

A unique feel that is drawing in many local wedding planners, marketing and design firms and even local artists to Notable Press.

“We launched a new poster project where once a month we are working with a local visual or literary artist to produce a limited-edition poster run featuring their work through our machinery,” Smith said.

The monthly art program is called “Something in the Water” illustrating the many talented local artists in the Sioux Falls community.

“It is staggering how much is going on here in the creative realm,” Smith said. “We just worked with a women who does art with knots and she came in and we strapped them to the presses and actually printed the rope itself.”

You can sign up for a monthly edition of Something in the Water to receive a new piece of local art every month or buy individual prints directly on their website.