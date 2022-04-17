SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While the weather was a little chilly Sunday, it’s didn’t stop one Sioux Falls church from having its annual Easter egg hunt.

First Reformed Church in Sioux Falls usually has its annual Easter egg hunt outdoors.

“We moved inside just cause of weather, but we got lots of rooms to hide eggs and we’re just going to have to be little bit creative this year,” mid-week children’s ministry coordinator Courtney Hokanson said.

It’s an event they have hosted for years.

“I think at least 14 or 15 years, so it’s been going on for a long time. It’s something we’re always excited to put on for the kids. We’ve had to adjust the last couple years. With COVID, we did take home Easter egg hunts, so we’re excited to be able to do it again,” Hokanson said.

16-year-old Kadie Huls was one of many youth group members that helped hide all the eggs.

“We’ve just been going through all the rooms down here. I mean it’s sad that we can’t have it outside,” she said. “Just that we’re able to hide them all down here whether it’s in our room or in the high school and middle school room or if it’s in like all the space that we’re able to use. It’s just amazing.”

Volunteers spent hours packing thousands of eggs, only for the egg hunt to last about 10 minutes.

“We’ve had at least probably six garbage bags filled that we’re hiding around, so we have a good bunch of eggs for all the kids and it’s so exciting,” Huls said.

It’s something that is fun for all ages.

“I remember doing this when I was a kid and I always had such a fun time doing it and learning, and so just to be able to help all the kids and having them have that experience as well growing up. It’s honestly just the greatest thing ever for me personally,” Huls said.

As Huls reminisces and helps younger kids celebrate Easter including Ledger, Danya and Bexley Drummond.

“There’s lots of eggs and then we can get lots of candy and give some away to other people,” Danya said.

“I’m guessing all together, I’m guessing it’s like 100!” Ledger said.

“This is a lot of eggs. I have this shiny,” Bexley said.

The Easter egg hunt was at 10:00 Sunday morning between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Easter services.