‘Not guilty’ plea entered in Ravnsborg court hearing in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The first court hearing for South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg lasted only minutes.

Ravnsborg did not take part in the hearing in Hughes County on Friday, which was scheduled to start at 4 p.m.

His attorney, Tim Rensch, told KELOLAND News earlier this week that he’ll be appearing on Ravnsborg’s behalf, which is standard with Class 2 misdemeanors.

Rensch entered a ‘not guilty’ plea for Ravnsborg.

Ravnsborg is facing three misdemeanor charges in connection with hitting and killing a Highmore man with his car last September. If he’s found guilty, he faces a maximum of 30 days in jail for each charge.

A status hearing will take place in 60 days; no firm date is set for that yet.