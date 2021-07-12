‘Not an option’: Joe Boever’s cousin responds to latest allegations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As attorneys prepare for Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s latest hearing, a family member is responding to new allegations in the case.

On Friday, Ravnsborg’s defense team filed new court documents claiming that Joe Boever may have jumped in front of the attorney general’s car the night he was killed.

Ravnsborg’s defense claims Boever was on an anti-anxiety drug that can cause suicidal thoughts.

KELOLAND’s Dan Santella spoke with one of Joe Boever’s cousins, Victim Nemec, on Monday. Nemec rejects the allegations, saying Boever had said “suicide is not an option.”

I just spoke to Victor Nemec, whose cousin Joe Boever was killed by a car driven by SD AG Ravnsborg. Court papers include the claim that Boever took his own life. Victor rejects the allegation that Boever was suicidal, quoting Boever as having said "suicide is not an option." — Dan Santella (@KELODanS) July 12, 2021

Ravnsborg faces misdemeanor charges for his driving on the night he hit and killed Boever on a Hyde County highway.

Monday’s hearing is at 3:30 p.m. KELOLAND’s Bob Mercer will be in the courtroom.

Watch for updates on KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com.