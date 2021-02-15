NorthWestern, MidAmerican Energy spokespeople: Ease up on usage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The significant cold we’re feeling here in KELOLAND isn’t limited to the upper Midwest- it’s going well beyond this section of the country.

“We’re asking people to not use as much electricity or natural gas as they usually do on a night like tonight, turn the heat down just a little bit, probably don’t use the washer or drier,” said Tom Glanzer, community relations manager for South Dakota and Nebraska with NorthWestern Energy.

Glanzer says there is a link between this part of the country and elsewhere.

“What we’re doing in South Dakota and Nebraska we are actually helping out Joe Smith in Texas who is right now dealing with cold that their house probably isn’t built for,” Glanzer said.

“Regardless of whether you’re a MidAmerican Energy customer, you are experiencing what we’re all experiencing and that is extreme cold,” MidAmerican Energy spokesman Geoff Greenwood said. “We’re all experiencing as well unprecedented demand right now, and for MidAmerican Energy, what that means is that there is a tremendous strain on our system which is holding up just fine.”

Greenwood’s message is similar to Glanzer’s: ease back on usage.

“Some of that gas that we’re expecting is not getting here, and so it’s creating a bit more of a strain, and we’re simply asking our customers to be energy aware,” Greenwood said. “Do what you can, if possible, to dial back your use a little bit of natural gas for the next couple of days at least.”