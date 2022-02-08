MILFORD, Iowa (KCAU) — New information revealed the victim of the shooting in Milford last Thursday has died.

According to court documents, the victim, identified as Shelby Lynn Woizeschke, of Milford, died on Sunday at a Sioux Falls hospital.

The shooter, Christian Goyne-Yarns, 25, of Spirit Lake, is now being charged with first-degree murder and bond has been set for $1,000,000 instead of the previous $500,000.

Goyne-Yarns was arrested by Dickinson County Sheriff officers for shooting Woizeschke at least twice in the parking lot of Grape Tree Medical Staffing. According to a CaringBridge page for Woizeschke, she worked at the location and was a mother of two children.

Woizeschke called 911 and identified Goyne-Yarns as the person who shot her. Authorities found her with multiple gunshot wounds and airlifted her to Avera McKenna Hospital.

A benefit account has been set up in her name at the Northwest Bank in Spirit Lake where monetary gifts can be directed.

Northwest Bank

1008 18th St

Spirit Lake IA 51360

712-336-1034 (tel:712-336-1034)

℅ Shelby Woizeschke Fund