Northwest Iowa collision with semi kills 2 in pickup

SPENCER, Iowa (AP) – A northwest Iowa collision with a semitrailer has fatally injured two people in a pickup truck.

The crash occurred a little before 1:30 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 71 on the north end of Spencer. Authorities say the northbound pickup halted at a stop sign and then turned left into the path of the southbound semi.

The couple in the pickup have been identified as 85-year-old Patricia Juber and 86-year-old Harvey Juber. They lived in Melvin. The semi driver and his passenger weren’t injured.

