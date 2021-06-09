Northwest Iowa authorities ask public to be on lookout for Minnesota murder suspect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man wanted in connection with a murder in Minnesota may have changed his appearance.

According to a Facebook post by the Storm Lake Police Department, this Miguel Angel Nunez, Jr. has ties to Storm Lake. Authorities say he may have cut his hair or shaved his head.

The Storm Lake Police Department says that if you see Nunez or know about his whereabouts, call 9-1-1.

Nunez is still at large after a failed attempt by Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Deputies to apprehend him Monday near the 100 block of North Lake Ave. Officials say he fled on foot and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black track pants, black flat-billed hat and bright read shoes.

Nunez is wanted out of Mower County, Minnesota for 2nd degree murder involving the June 5 killing of 45-year-old David Harris at his home in the Austin, MN. According to a release sent by the Austin Police Department, Harris was shot and killed in what is believed to be a targeted killing.

Nunez is considered extremely dangerous and should not be approached, according to Austin Police. Captain Josh Phillips of the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says that it is not known if Nunez is currently armed.