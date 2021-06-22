Northern State University announces new president

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO)–The South Dakota Board of Regents announced on Tuesday that Neal H. Schnoor, the Chief of Staff to the President at California State University Long Beach, will become the 18th president of the Northern State University.

Schnoor will become president at NSU on July 1, 2021.

“Neal Schnoor brings to Aberdeen his experience as an administrator and faculty member at three campuses quite similar to Northern in history, mission, and student characteristics,” said Regent Jim Thares, who chaired the presidential search committee. “He values what we value: a close-knit culture, sense of community, and strong work ethic. We are fortunate to have him join our state’s public university system. On behalf of the regents, I am pleased to welcome Dr. Schnoor and his family to South Dakota, to Northern State University, and to the community of Aberdeen,” Thares said.

Schnoor has served in his current position since 2019, representing the president in his work with internal and external constituencies and serving nearly 40,000 students. Before that, he served for seven years as a senior advisor to the chancellor for executive affairs at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He also served as the dean of the School of Education and Counseling at Wayne State (Neb.) College.

“It is an absolute privilege to serve as the next president of Northern State University and I’m honored to join the leadership team of this fine institution,” Schnoor said. “Northern has great students, a faculty and staff who are deeply committed to student success and serving the public good, and a remarkable community that is passionate and supportive.”

He has a Ph.D. in Education and a Master of Music Degree, both from the University of Nebraska Lincoln. Wayne State College granted his Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Education.

Northern serves more than 3,000 students, including dual credit, graduate and international students, from its 75-acre campus located in Aberdeen.