SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The Northern Lights were found in South Dakota last night.

In Roberts County, the sheriff’s office says they were seen west of Sisseton. In Huron, police say they were visible in the northern part of the city.

The Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, are more frequently seen in places closer to the north pole, like Alaska and Canada. They are caused by a cloud of gas from the sun colliding with the earth’s magnetic field.

KELOLAND meteorologist Adam Rutt explained more in a Feb. 27 story after the Northern Lights were visible in western South Dakota.

“What we’re seeing is what comes off from a solar flare or a solar mass ejecting that goes through space and eventually interacts with the earth’s atmosphere and specifically the magnetosphere,” Rutt said.