SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– If you where out and about outside of urban areas across KELOLAND Sunday night, you may have been able to see a light show in the sky.

A viewer sent us these photos of the Northern Lights in the Tyler, Minnesota, area.

Viewers also sent us a viewer of the Northern Lights from the Brandon and Wessington Springs Areas.

Meanwhile, Haley Miller posted these pictures of the Northern Lights in the Trent area to Facebook. In many of the photos, you can see the Northern Lights are showing multiple colors from green and purple, to even pink.

The Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, are more frequently seen in places closer to the north pole, like Alaska and Canada. They are caused by a cloud of gas from the sun colliding with the earth’s magnetic field.

The photos below are by Hartford from Arika Dvorak.

Law Enforcement also spotted the Northern Lights.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office photo

The South Dakota Highway Patrol also took a photo in Walworth County.

Jared B. Jones took a photo near Aberdeen.

LaRissa Donaldson caught the scenes below in rural Ethan.

The Northern Lights were also visible near Sioux Falls. Ted Takasaki captured the photo below north of Sioux Falls.

Dylan Bailey got these photos near Sioux Falls.

Pipestone, Minnesota, was also a place to see the Northern Lights. Julie Carrow captured the photos below.

If you have pictures of the Northern Lights in you’re area, we would love to see them, you can send them to uShare@KELOLAND.com.