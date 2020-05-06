North Sioux City mayor resigns suddenly

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KELO) — There are a lot of questions in North Sioux City after the mayor suddenly resigned.

Randy Fredericksen claims it’s the result of a COVID-19 decision, but that’s not what the council says.

Fredericksen resigned just hours after the council voted to lift restrictions and reopen the city.

He told the CBS affiliate that he was “dead against it” and wanted to wait to see if cases start to decline.

Meantime, the council claims the resignation follows an allegation of misconduct.