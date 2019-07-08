North Point campground is ready to re-open after the Spring flooding

In South Dakota, a favorite summer getaway for many people is to head to the state parks and campgrounds.

Well, for the last few months two campgrounds were not an option in south central South Dakota.

In Charles Mix County, there are two popular campgrounds that haven’t been open for summer campers.

“It’s a lot slower around here,” District Park Supervisor John Cory said.

The Randall Creek campground has been closed since late March, when a flash flood damaged the bridge that is the only access into the park.

The North Point campground also experienced heavy flooding and hasn’t been in use since Memorial Day weekend.

Both campgrounds are near Pickstown, South Dakota.

“I know some of the local businesses are really feeling the impact of that,” Cory said.

The Knotheads Bar, Grille and Convenient Store is one of those businesses.

“I’d say that the restaurant side and the bar have been about the same as last year. Pretty busy, seeing a lot of people in and out. The C-Store side has been a little slower, especially with the bait and tackle and things like that. The campgrounds not being open, you don’t get as many as the campers getting beer and ice and different things like that,” Knotheads employee Emily Brunsing said.

Unfortunately, the Randall Creek campground won’t be open to campers again until next summer.

However, the North Point campground will slowly be getting back to business as usual.

“It’d be nice to have people down here again. I think people are really anxious to be back because it’s a favorite spot for a lot of folks,” Cory said.

“Campers will once again be able to use at least part of the North Point Campground starting tomorrow. The other parts will have scattered openings throughout the rest of the summer.”

“Just with the campgrounds opening, hopefully just seeing more people, more friendly faces around, and just keep the business going,” Brunsing said.

63 of the 115 campsites at North Point will be open for campers to use starting Monday. Six of the seven cabins they have in the park will also be available.

For more information about both campgrounds, visit the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks website or you can call the North Point Recreation Area at 605-487-7046.