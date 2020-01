SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A house fire along North Highland Avenue in Sioux Falls is now under investigation for arson.

According to a news release, the fire started just before 3 p.m. When authorities arrived on scene they say that heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the home.

Two people were inside when the fire started, but were able to make it out safely. However, two cats and one dog were found dead.

Authorities have not made any arrests or filed any charges yet.