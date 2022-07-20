FARGO, N.D. (AP) – The North Dakota attorney general’s office says a motion seeking to block enforcement of a so-called trigger law that would shut down the state’s lone abortion clinic should be denied.

The state says the law was administered property by Attorney General Drew Wrigley. He certified a July 28 closing date shortly after a U.S. Supreme Court opinion overturned Roe v. Wade.

The clinic says Wrigley was premature in starting the 30-day countdown and should have waited for the official judgment. The state says Wrigley met the only condition to shutting down the clinic, which was whether the high court’s ruling was clear.

The motion is part of a lawsuit on the constitutionality of the ban. The clinic serves patients from the Dakotas and Minnesota.