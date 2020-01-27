Closings & Delays
Britton-Hecla School District

North Dakota State football team to return to White House

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ndsu_273331540621

FARGO, N.D. (AP) – The North Dakota State University football team will be returning to the White House for a second year in a row after winning another FCS national championship.

Sen. Kevin Cramer tweeted over the weekend that President Donald Trump invited the team for a return visit after their perfect 16-0 season. The Bison are the FCS national champion for a record eighth time after defeating James Madison 28-20 to close out the season earlier this month in Texas.

It’s the team’s third straight national championship. Cramer says details of the visit are still being worked out.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests