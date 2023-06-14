BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality is advising residents, especially those with respiratory conditions, to consider limiting prolonged outdoor activities while smoky conditions continue across northcentral and eastern North Dakota.

A federal air monitoring website indicates western North Dakota’s air quality right now is “moderate,” while the eastern part of the state is at the “unhealthy” level.

A light haze is likely to hang over North Dakota today, according to the KX Weather Center.

Wildfires in northwestern Canada are sending smoke across most of the state. The Department of Environmental Quality closely monitors its air sampling network across the state. It notes particulate matter, or extremely small particles of ash and soot in the smoke, has been increasing overnight in northcentral and eastern North Dakota.

High particulate numbers across the state, coupled with a weather front will push additional smoke across most of the state. Higher ground level impacts seem to be concentrated in the northcentral and eastern portions of the state.

In general, Environmental Quality advises everyone to use common sense and avoid prolonged

exposure outdoors. Particulate matter can irritate the respiratory system, especially for those who suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or conditions such as asthma and allergies.

Environmental Quality advises people with respiratory conditions, the elderly and young children to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure. People reacting to smoke to the extent that it affects breathing should seek immediate help from a medical provider.

General health-related smoke questions can be directed to the Health and Human Services Operating Center at (701) 328-0707.

The Department of Environmental Quality says if you see or smell smoke, ways to protect your health include:

Staying inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside.

Reducing outside physical activity.

Setting air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air

from moving inside.

For up-to-date information on the region’s current air quality and respiratory protection tips during a smoke event, visit the AirNow website at fire.airnow.gov.

Additional Resources include: