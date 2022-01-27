SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A North Dakota rancher shared his knowledge with an audience in Aberdeen and online on Thursday.

The Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary invited Gabe Brown to talk about regenerative agriculture.

“Working in synchrony and harmony with nature in order to repair, rebuild, revitalize, and restore our natural ecosystems beginning with all the life below the soil surface, transferring to all the life above the soil surface,” Brown said.

Brown won the 2021 Heinz Award for the Environment.