BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – A blizzard has led to the closure of the North Dakota Capitol and other state facilities in the Bismarck area, as well as scores of schools and colleges.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning Tuesday for most of western and central North Dakota where up to 2 feet of snow is forecast through Thursday.

Gov. Doug Burgum directed the state closures and also noted the Emergency Operations Center has been activated. Weather service forecasters have warned of disrupted travel, and downed trees and power lines. The blizzard warning extends into eastern Montana and the northwestern corner of South Dakota.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has issued a No Travel Advisory as of 10:50 a.m. for the southwestern and central part of the state.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says travel conditions are quickly deteriorating across the state.