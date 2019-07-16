North Dakota native awarded for efforts to end hunger

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – A Minnesota college student says she has raised $115,000 in a decade toward ending hunger in North Dakota.

Lauryn Hinckley was 9 years old and living in Bismarck, North Dakota, when she created Stopping Hunger One Backpack at a Time. Hinckley partnered with a United Way backpack program that offers $5 food bags to students in Bismarck and Mandan during the school year.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that volunteer coordinators say 1,300 students received food bags this past year.

Hinckley says around one in five North Dakota children go hungry, despite the state having the highest number of billionaires per capita.

The Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation awarded Hinckley a $5,000 scholarship and a $5,000 grant in June for her hunger-relief efforts. She’s a sophomore at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.