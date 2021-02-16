North Dakota man identified in Feb. 11 fatal crash near Belle Fourche

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – Donald Helde, 79, of Powers Lake North Dakota, has been identified as the driver who died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, Feb. 11, north of Belle Fourche, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Helde was driving a northbound 2015 GMC Acadia on U.S. Highway 85 when a southbound 2017 Freightliner semi and trailer driven by Bryon Angle of Billings, Montana, crossed the center line and collided with Helde’s vehicle, according to the highway patrol.

Charges are pending against Angle, 46, according to the highway patrol.

The crash was reported at about 8:19 a.m. at mile marker 69, about 13 miles north of Belle Fourche in Butte County.