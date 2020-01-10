1  of  4
North Dakota man dies after being shot by tactical officers

Local News

KELO North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – Police say a North Dakota man is dead after he was shot by tactical officers in an exchange of gunfire. Officers responded to a residence in Bismarck after getting a call from a neighbor about 10 p.m. Thursday.

The neighbor said the man stated that he had a bomb. Earlier, another caller told dispatchers the man stated he had weapons and would use them if anyone tried to enter his home. West Dakota SWAT officers tried unsuccessfully to get the man to surrender and the man began shooting from a second-floor window. SWAT officers returned fire and later found the man dead.

