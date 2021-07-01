North Dakota man arrested after making terroristic threats at Wylie Park in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — A North Dakota man is facing charges after making comments of intending to blow things up at Wylie Park in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen police were called to Wylie Park Wednesday afternoon for a report of a man making comments about blowing things up and burying items in sand. Police located the man and took him into custody.

Authorities closed Wylie Park and Storybook Land while an explosive canine and a bomb unit conducted a search of the area. No explosives or dangerous items were found during the search.

The 33-year-old man is being charged with making terroristic threats.

Authorities continue to investigate.

This is the second incident at Wylie Park in recent weeks. The Aberdeen Police Department says they will have an increased presence at the park throughout the weekend.