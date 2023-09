BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Electronic pull tabs have boomed in North Dakota, prompting questions about the future of charitable gambling in the state and how to best regulate the Las Vegas-style machines.

The flashy devices have raised key questions about where they can be located, such as gas stations and convenience stores, and what organizations can conduct the gambling. E-tabs function like slot machines.

They appeared in 2018 after approval by the Republican-controlled Legislature.