North Dakota COVID-19 death was 93-year-old man

FARGO, N.D. (AP) – The only person who has died of coronavirus complications in North Dakota is a 93-year-old man from Fargo.

An obituary says Roger Lehne died last Thursday at the Veterans Administration Hospital on his 93rd birthday. Lehne was formerly of Mahnomen, Minnesota. Anderson Family Funeral Home in Mahnomen says services will be held at a later date.

As of Sunday, the state reported 98 COVID-19 cases. Gov. Doug Burgum said Sunday he has requested a major presidential disaster declaration as the number of cases continues to increase.

