North Dakota county votes to approve refugee resettlement

BISMARCK, N.D. (KELO) — A vote at a County Commission meeting in central North Dakota last night is grabbing some national attention. Burleigh County Commissioners were deciding whether to bar further refugee resettlement.

It would be the first local government to do so since President Trump issued an executive order making a refusal possible. Monday night, about 400 people packed the meeting to voice their concerns.

“We have seen wars, we have suffered, we have been hungry, so coming to North Dakota is a privilege, and I tell you tonight, don’t be selfish, open your doors, to us because we have seen a lot,” Masa Harris, a refugee said.

“Count the homeless people sitting on the benches, the bench right in front of city hall, mostly native Americans, a couple of veterans, why aren’t we taking care of them? They’re here already. They’re here now,” Resident Mike Karleson said.

In a 3 to 2 vote, commissioners decided refugees will be allowed to resettle in Burleigh County. However, they did make a motion to limit the number of refugees accepted to 25.