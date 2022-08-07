MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) – The owner of the sole abortion clinic in North Dakota has been busy getting a new location ready in Moorhead, Minnesota.

Tammi Kromenaker was directing traffic Friday outside a commercial building she bought just a few miles away from her current location in Fargo.

Kromenaker has a lawsuit pending that seeks to block North Dakota’s abortion ban on the grounds that it’s contrary to the state constitution. She’ll have to shut down later this month unless a judge intervenes. Kromenaker hasn’t said when the new location will open but has said patients won’t see any interruption in service.