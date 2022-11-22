FORT YATES, N.D. (KELO) — Authorities in North Dakota are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl.

Memarie White Mountain

Memarie White Mountain was last seen on November 10th in the Boot Hill area of Fort Yates, which is just north of the South Dakota border along the Missouri river.

She stands five feet, one inch tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

She has a feather tattoo on her left arm, an emoji on her right leg, and a butterfly on her left hand.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Fort Yates Police at 701-854-7241.