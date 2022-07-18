GROTON, S.D. (KELO) – A North Carolina woman has been identified as the person killed from a single-car crash near Groton last week.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, 50-year-old Melissa Sweeney, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, died from injuries from a car crash on U.S. Highway 12 five miles east of Groton.

The crash happened at 1:10 a.m. on July 11. Authorities say the car was heading east on U.S. Highway 12 when it struck a deer. The car then drove through the median, across the westbound lanes, entered a ditch and went into a slough.

Sweeney was airlifted to an Aberdeen hospital and then airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. She died on July 12 and her seatbelt use is under investigation.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.