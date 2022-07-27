NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Norfolk Police arrested a man for false imprisonment Tuesday morning after receiving a trespass call.

Officials said that they were called to a residence located in the 700 block of Linden Lane for a man that was trespassing. The man, identified as Joseph J. Bernie, 29, of Sioux Falls, had previously been given a trespass warning at the residence.

Officers spoke with the complainant who said that Bernie had arrived at the home the day before and would not let the victim leave. A family member learned of the scenario and reported it to the police.

Officials said that a witness told them that Bernie was seen running into a garage which turned out to be locked. After searching the interior of the garage, police said they were unable to locate the suspect at first, but after further investigation, a door in the ceiling that accesses the home’s attic was found by police.

Police determined that Bernie was hiding in the attic. After about 45 minutes of trying to talk him down, police were going to enter. Around that time, Bernie finally complied and came out of the attic.

Bernie was arrested and charged with first-degree false imprisonment, second-degree trespassing, and obstructing a police officer. Bernie has been booked into the Madison County Jail.