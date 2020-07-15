Norfolk man sentenced to life in prison for murdering Phyllis Hunhoff

OMAHA, N.E. (KELO) — A Norfolk man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to life in prison for first-degree murder.

Authorities say in November of 2018, 49-year-old Joseph Lloyd James murdered Phyllis Hunhoff of Yankton.

Court papers say James drove Hunhoff to the Santee Sioux Reservation, in Nebraska. That’s where he’s accused of killing Hunhoff and starting her car on fire.

U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly stated, “This was a brutal, horrific, and senseless murder and we hope that today’s life sentence brings some small comfort for the family.”