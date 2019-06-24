Norah O’Donnell prepares for anchor desk

Starting next month, you’ll be seeing a new face on the CBS Evening News anchor desk. Norah O’Donnell will be taking over for Jeff Glor.

For years, Norah O’Donnell has covered some of the biggest breaking news stories in America.

Now she’ll be responsible for anchoring the CBS Evening News, following in the footsteps of the legendary Walter Cronkite.

I asked her about what that’s going to be like when she takes over.

“It’s incredibly humbling and I’m honored to be anchoring the CBS Evening News, I think this broadcast is so revered, because in part, Walter Cronkite anchored it for two decades and was known as the most trusted voice in America,” O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell, who has three kids, including a set of 12-year-old twins, says there are many big issues facing America right now; like education, immigration and healthcare.

Which led me to ask about covering the 2020 Presidential election.

“We at CBS News are going to cover the 2020 presidential election like no other election we’ve covered before, with an incredibly talented team of journalists who are already deployed in all of the big primary states I’ve covered six presidential elections myself and traveled this great country and I think this is an election like no other,” O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell says one of things she wants to do is take her show on the road, including a stop in KELOLAND.

“I was just thinking that I have been to so many places in America and I have not been to South Dakota, so today I’m adding it to our list as a place to broadcast from in the future, I’ve not checked with the President of CBS News, but I’m going to make a personal promise to come out there and broadcast from South Dakota,” O’Donnell said.

Norah O’Donnell begins her new role July 15. You can watch my entire interview with Norah coming up this Sunday night on Inside KELOLAND following KELOLAND News at 10.

