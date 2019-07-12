Nonprofit program helps low-income seniors get food supplies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re over the age of 60 and struggling to pay for food, The Salvation Army and Feeding South Dakota are looking to help you out.

By working together, both nonprofits collect enough food to distribute once a month to help seniors who are in need.

Wanda Sanftleben is one of many seniors across KELOLAND waiting in line for her next meal.

“I’m on a limited income and… I do also receive food stamps, which… does not help enough. So these boxes really help add to my cupboards,” Wanda Sanftleben said.

The boxes are filled with donated non perishables from Feeding South Dakota.

“The boxes are actually made there – put together there, and then the day before our distribution, Feeding South Dakota delivers them to our building, and then we organize them for the distribution,” Volunteer Director for The Salvation Army Marcie Priestley said.

“There are vegetables, there are cans of soup, there’s peanut butter & jelly in there, I believe. So there is different things,” Priestley said.

“And that makes a good, homemade, from scratch meal,” Sanftleben said.

Low-income retirees over 60 can sign up at any time for the program, and volunteers from anywhere can come help

“They will deliver it when I’m not able to drive,” Sanftleben said.

“Each month we distribute between 400 and 415 boxes,” Priestley said.

They contain just enough food to last folks like Sanftleben till the end of the month.

“To be able to help seniors on a monthly basis is something that they can depend on and they know that they’re going to have that food box every month,” Priestley said.

“So between these two programs, I’m able to eat,” Sanftleben said.

If you find yourself over the age of 60 and struggling to maintain an income, or if you are looking to help out with this program, you can go to the Salvation Army website and find out how you can become a part of it.

You can also call The Salvation Army directly at (605) 338-6649

The next event is on August 8th at 10 a.m. at their Corps Community Center.