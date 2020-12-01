‘Nonprofit Pitch Night’ giving new nonprofits a chance to earn $3,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – This Giving Tuesday, one organization is giving five nonprofits the chance to kickstart their business.

Start-up Sioux Falls and the Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship are hosting a virtual ‘pitch-night.’ It gives nonprofits a chance to present themselves to an audience in hopes of earning funds to start up their organization. But what they also need, is an audience to vote for them.

Founder of the Transformation Project Susan Williams has dedicated the past year to building up and supporting transgender youths in South Dakota.

“In our first year – which was last year – we raised about $34,000,” Williams said.

All funds for the nonprofit come from private donors and grants.

“All of our dollars go directly toward helping families, and helping young adults, and trans youth,” Williams said.

Their latest project was a published magazine called ‘Transforming South Dakota.’ It highlights the stories of transgender individuals.

“Just a lot of information for people who are looking to get educated on the topic of gender identity and expression,” Williams said.

But Williams says they’re only scratching the surface of what they can accomplish. This Giving Tuesday, Start-Up Sioux Falls and Zeal want to give a platform to people like Williams.

“These nonprofits in our community are also needing support and needing a voice and a platform to be able to lift them up,” Executive Director of the Zeal Center Brienne Maner said.

Williams and four other nonprofits will have a chance to get more backing through the first annual Non-Profit Pitch Night. The event will be hosted on Zoom. Each nonprofit gets 7 minutes to present themselves before an audience and why they need support.

“The public will be voting on their favorite pitch, and that’ll decide which two non profits will win the prizes,” Maner said.

The winner will receive $2,000 for funding and an extra $1,000 for radio advertisements. Second place will get $1,000.

“$2,000 might not seem like a lot, but it is a lot to a start-up nonprofit that is just getting off the ground,” Maner said.

“Just being able to get the word out that we’re here for people in the Sioux Falls area that were also willing to come and give educational workshops to people. I think that would be really helpful,” Williams said.

The event is free and you can only join by means of Zoom. It starts at 8 p.m. and goes till 9.