SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Just in time for summer vacations, you now have the opportunity to get a non-stop flight to San Diego, California from Sioux Falls.

The new flight route starts Thursday, May 19, at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

Allegiant Airlines is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $59 dollars to celebrate. This is part of a nine-route expansion across the airline’s flight network.