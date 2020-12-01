Non-profits discuss need ahead of Giving Tuesday

Organizations that rely on your support are looking forward to Giving Tuesday.

The Faith Temple Food Giveaway happens on Fridays, but director Jeff Hayes is already getting ready for this week’s food distribution.

The non-profit has seen an increase in the number people who need assistance.

“We probably would give away about 400-500 boxes of food before the pandemic. Now, we’re giving away between 800 and 1,000 boxes of food,” Faith Temple Food Giveaway Director Jeff Hayes said.

The pandemic has also caused some changes for REACH Literacy.

“I would say some of the things that have been challenging for us is that we’ve really taken a step back for some of those primary needs, so when you look at food, shelter, some of those primary needs–we actually for United Way voluntarily agreed to take a 20 percent less amount so that we could redirect funds that would normally go to us and gave those to another organization,” REACH Literacy Executive Director Paige Carda said.

Whether you want your donation to teach someone to read or put a meal on the table, Carda just hopes you’ll continue to help the organizations in your community.

“I think when you look at giving, it’s tremendous that you give at all. People have been super generous to us during this entire pandemic. They’ve shopped in the bookstore. They’ve supported us even when they know that we haven’t been able to do all the work that we do, but we’d hope that you continue to support us and you continue to support other organizations for this Giving Tuesday,” Carda said.

“The cost of doing the food giveaway has gone up dramatically and I believe that the more funds that we do receive, the more food we can give away,” Hayes said.

That means more people getting a helping hand.

While Giving Tuesday is a global initiative, hundreds of non-profits are taking part in South Dakota’s Day of Giving on Tuesday.