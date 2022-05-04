SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A Sioux Falls non-profit says it’s ready to fill a void in mental health services once another counseling service ends its operations next month. Key Solutions is expected to shut down at the end of June, after its former director, Tami Haug-Davis, pleaded guilty last year to making a false statement about minutes of board meetings during a federal investigation of the Missouri Valley Crisis Center. Key Solutions has provided counseling services for employees of the City of Sioux Falls. Another clinic contracted with the city, Family Service, Inc., will become the city’s sole mental health provider, for the time being.

The availability of mental health services is critical for people who’ve been struggling through the trying time of a pandemic.

“The need for mental health services has increased, especially with the growing population of Sioux Falls and the surrounding area,” Family Service, Inc. Outreach Coordinator Tracey Quint said.

Family Service, Inc. has been adding staffing to meet the need, including serving the 13-hundred full-time employees of the city of Sioux Falls, many of them, first-responders who put their lives on the line every day.

“All the stuff going on in the community is exacerbated by COVID, so that’s a unique challenge of those jobs, they have to always show up and always do their jobs and we’re proud to help support them,” Family Service, Inc. Executive Director David Bell said.

Family Service, Inc. has more than 50 contracts that provide employee counseling services in both the public and private sectors. Its role in the community becomes even more crucial with the closing of Key Solutions.

“There’s never a good time to have a closure of a mental health facility. But I think we’re doing what we can to spike up our preparedness,” Quint said.

Family Service, Inc. is placing a bigger emphasis on community outreach, where their therapists will go to the workplace, instead of clients coming here for sessions.

“People that walk into the clinic door, that’s great. But we want to get out in the community and meet people where they’re at and help them live better lives,” Bell said.

Family Service, Inc. says it’s important to remove all barriers that make people reluctant to seek the help they need.

“There doesn’t have to be that stigma behind the mental health. We’re here, we’re available, and we’re ready for them,” Quint said.

We reached out to Key Solutions to find out why the business is closing, but we never heard back from them.

The Human Resources Director for the City of Sioux Falls says the city will soon seek proposals from other providers to join Family Service, Inc. in offering counseling for city employees.