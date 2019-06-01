Non-profit organizations play for a cause

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Some non-profit organizations in KELOLAND are looking to raise money, one kick at a time.

People filled the Earl McCart Fields in Sioux Falls for the Kicks for a Cause kickball tournament on Saturday.

The tournament raised money for seven area nonprofits. Organizers say the tournament is a way for many nonprofits to get their name out in the community.

"We're hoping bringing big nonprofits and small nonprofits together that we'll gain more awareness, the community will realize, oh this is a cause that I actually really have a heart for and I'm attached to and now I can go support them," president Dakota Jordan said.

This is the third Kicks for a Cause tournament.