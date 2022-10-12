SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new non-profit organization in South Dakota is raising money to help pay rent for adults going through major surgery because of a cancer diagnosis.

The FOY Foundation says cancer patients anywhere in the state who aren’t able to work for 6-8 weeks are eligible to have the non-profit pay their rent for up to 3 months.

There will be a state-wide raffle for a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom mobile home for $20 per ticket.

The raffle will start on October 21 and end on April 22, 2023.