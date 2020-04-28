Non-essential building closures for Minnehaha County extended to May 31

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County building announced Tuesday non-essential closures will be extended through May 31st in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minnehaha County Commission meetings on May 5th and 19th have been cancelled.

Business with the county can be conducted online, by mail and remote locations depending on the business transaction. Property tax payments can be done by mail, phone, the county website and payments in the drop box at the county administration building.

The county announced business that can be conducted online:

1. Motor Vehicle Renewal (license plate tags)

2. Property Tax Payment

3. Application for Owner Occupied status

Business that can be conducted by mail:

1. Any transaction in the list above

2. Title Transfers

3. Document Recording

4. Vital Records Requests

5. Voter Registration Form

6. Absentee Voting Requests

Business that can be conducted at remote locations:

License plate tag renewal can also be conducted at kiosks, operated by the State of South Dakota, at the following locations:

Hy Vee at 4101 S. Louise Avenue in Sioux Falls

Get-N-Go at 5400 E. Arrowhead Parkway in Sioux Falls