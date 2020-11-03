‘Non-emergent’ procedures ‘temporarily rescheduled’ at Sanford Health

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health is slowing down elective surgeries and procedures to deal with an influx of COVID-19 patients.

In a statement to KELOLAND News, Sanford Vice President of Operations Andy Munce said the health system in “temporarily rescheduling non-emergent inpatient procedures.”

“Given the high volume of patients at the medical center, we are temporarily rescheduling non-emergent inpatient procedures. This is a standard part of our surge plan to ensure we can maintain staffing and bed capacity for the patients who need it. We continue to closely monitor the situation and have flexibility to make changes based on fluctuating patient volumes. Our focus remains on providing exceptional care to the communities we serve,” Munce said in an emailed statement.

Monday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health listed 402 people currently hospitalized in South Dakota with COVID-19. In the Sioux Empire region, the DOH says staffed ICU beds are 26.2% occupied and there’s 31.2% “available” staffed hospital beds.

There have been 438 deaths due to COVID-19 in South Dakota, 214 deaths were reported in October.